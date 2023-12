Photo : KBS News

South Korea's presidential office has convened a standing committee of the National Security Council(NSC) in response to North Korea's firing of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) into the East Sea on Monday.A briefing by the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) starting at 10:30 a.m. is set to precede discussions on response measures, with no confirmation on who will preside over the meeting.Earlier the JCS announced that the North fired a suspected long-range ballistic missile from Pyongyang into the East Sea at around 8:24 a.m.Late Sunday, Pyongyang fired a short-range ballistic missile that the JCS determined flew 570 kilometers before falling into the East Sea.