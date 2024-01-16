Military Pledges to Defend NLL Under Any Circumstances

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military said it is maintaining a firm readiness posture against North Korea after its threats of provocation, pledging to defend the de facto maritime border of the Northern Limit Line(NLL) under any circumstances.The statement from defense ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu was made during Tuesday's press briefing, in response to a question about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordering a constitutional amendment to define the South as the regime's "most hostile state" the previous day.The spokesperson said the NLL, which Kim refused to recognize, is the de facto maritime border that has been protected through many sacrifices made by South Korean military personnel and that defending it in any situation is the military's firm stance.As for the regime leader vowing not to avoid a war should it become a reality, the spokesperson said Pyongyang's intent to bring unification by force has never changed and has been displayed through various provocations.He added that the South Korean military keeps a firm psychological and military readiness posture in the face of such threats.