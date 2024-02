Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s Park Ji-won and Kim Gil-li were selected the best overall male and female short track speed skating skaters for the 2023-2024 World Cup season.Park won the Crystal Globe trophy for the second consecutive year after grabbing a total of five gold medals in the International Skating Union (ISU) World Cup season which came to an end in Gdansk, Poland, on Sunday.Park won his last gold medal of the season on Sunday in the men’s one-thousand meter finals with a final score of one minute and 28-point-193 seconds.He won the Crystal Globe for this season after garnering one-thousand-71 points in overall world rankings.Kim Gil-li won her first ever Crystal Globe after winning seven gold medals in this World Cup season which had begun on October 20 of last year.She won the trophy after securing one-thousand-211 points in women's overall rankings.