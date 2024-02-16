KFA Appoints Fmr. Coach Chung Hae-sung as Committee Chief to Fill Nat'l Team Head Coach Vacancy

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Football Association(KFA) has appointed former coach Chung Hae-sung as chief of the association's national team committee that will be responsible for finding a new head coach for the men's national team.The decision to appoint Chung, who served as an assistant coach to Guus Hiddink at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, was reached on Tuesday during the KFA's executive meeting. Chung was also the top assistant to Huh Jung-moo at the 2010 World Cup, when South Korea reached the round of 16.Chung succeeds Michael Müller, who was dismissed upon the KFA's firing of former head coach Jürgen Klinsmann last week over his lack of tactical preparation, failed team management and work ethic.The new committee chief is tasked to either appoint a new head coach, or find a temporary coach, before the national team's two qualifying matches against Thailand next month, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.On Tuesday, the KFA also appointed ten members to the national team committee, ahead of its inaugural meeting set for Wednesday.