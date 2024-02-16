Lee Kang-in, Son Heung-min Reconcile after Asian Cup Row

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Kang-in and Son Heung-min, two of the national football team’s top players, have reconciled after they were reportedly involved in a physical altercation during a recent tournament.In a post on social media on Wednesday, Lee offered an apology to the national team players, soccer fans and Son, saying that his careless behavior caused great disappointment to them.Lee said he had visited Son in person and offered his sincere words of apology, adding he came to understand the weight of the responsibility Son has to bear as captain. Lee stated that he’d had the chance to reflect on his behavior in a long conversation with Son.The altercation in question occurred after Lee and some other younger players left the team dinner early to play table tennis on the eve of Korea’s semifinal match against Jordan at the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) Asian Cup. Son took issue with their departure and this led to the altercation, which resulted in Son injuring his finger.Son accepted Lee’s apology in a post on social media, posting a photo he took with Lee.Son stated that the senior players on the team will take care to ensure that Lee stays on the right track and becomes a better person and player, adding that although his stern actions against junior members may have evoked such negative reaction that, as the captain, it was a necessary move and that he would approach the matter the same way if he faced a similar situation again.Son then asked the public to forgive Lee, saying that Lee has been going through a very difficult time since the incident.