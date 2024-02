Photo : YONHAP News

Chung Hae-sung, the new chief of the Korea Football Association's(KFA) National Teams Committee held the first committee meeting on Wednesday to begin their process to choose the next head coach for the South Korean National Football Team.The ten new members of the committee, including Chung, discussed the potential candidates and agreed on the need to reach a decision on officially hiring a new coach instead of choosing an interim coach.With the World Cup Qualifying matches against Thailand to be played next month, it's highly likely that a domestic head coach would be chosen.Currently, Ulsan HD FC head coach Hong Myung-bo, Men's Olympic Team head coach Hwang Sun-hong and Jeju United boss Kim Hak-bum are among the favorites to take over the vacancy.