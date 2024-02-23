Fmr. MLB All-Star Pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin Departs for Hanwha Eagles' Spring Training

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Major League Baseball(MLB) All-Star pitcher Ryu Hyun-jin, who has signed to return to the Hanwha Eagles in the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) league, departed for Japan's Okinawa to join the Eagles' spring training.During a press conference held at Incheon International Airport on Friday, Ryu said he is very happy to be able to fulfill an earlier promise before leaving for the MLB in 2012 to return to the KBO in a healthy state.The 36-year-old said he had turned down a multiyear offer from an MLB club because he did not want to risk facing health problems that could come with age which would make it difficult for him to make good on the promise to return.Addressing concerns over his health stemming from past shoulder and elbow surgeries while playing for the MLB, Ryu said he currently has no health issues and that he will prepare for the upcoming season.Having signed an eight-year contract with the Eagles, worth a record high 17 billion won, or around 12-point-eight million U.S. dollars, Ryu said his goal this year is to play in the postseason. He added that he hopes to win the Korean Series during his time with the Eagles.