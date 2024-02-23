Menu Content

Sports

Ryu Joong-il Reappointed to Head National Baseball Team

Photo : YONHAP News

The manager of the national baseball team, Ryu Joong-il, will continue to lead Team Korea through the World Baseball Softball Confederation(WBSC) Premier12 this winter. 

The Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) said Friday that it decided to reappoint Ryu to the top post. The veteran skipper’s term will last through this November when the Premier12 takes place. 

The KBO cited that Ryu had led the national team to win the gold medal in the 2022 Asian Games after forming the team with up-and-coming players. 

The organization said it also highly assessed Ryu’s strong leadership behind the successful generational shift of the national team which resulted in the team’s strong performance in last year’s Asia Professional Baseball Championship.

Ryu vowed to put in his best efforts to achieve outstanding results in international competitions. 

The national team is set to play against the San Diego Padres and the LA Dodgers of Major League Baseball in practice games at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul for two days, starting from March 17.
