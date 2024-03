Photo : YONHAP News

Figure skater Shin Ji-a finished second in the free skating event at the 2024 ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships, bagging the silver medal in the contest for the third consecutive year.The 15-year-old earned 73-point-93 points in the technical element score and 65-point-02 points in the program component score for a total segment score of 138-point-95 points on Friday at Taiwan's Taipei Arena.Shin topped the short program event with 73-point-48 points, and managed to get a personal best in free skating as well as a personal best total score of 212-point-43, but she trailed Japan's Mao Shimada who managed to defend her title with 218-point-36 points.Shin finished runner-up at the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics earlier this year also coming up short of overtaking Shimada .