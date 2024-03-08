Menu Content

Inter-Korea

Ministry to Create New Unification Initiative, Increase Support for Defectors

Written: 2024-03-08 13:59:28Updated: 2024-03-08 15:06:41

Photo : YONHAP News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs has pledged to create a new initiative for unification that reflects the current administration’s philosophy of liberal democracy, while seeking to enhance support both at home and abroad.

In its 2024 key task plan announced on Friday, the unification ministry referred to North Korea's "two-state theory," military threats and psychological warfare, saying this year is the optimal time to actively propose Seoul's unification vision and to push for change from within the regime.

Unification minister Kim Yung-ho said the new initiative will be established based on the constitutional spirit of the philosophy of liberal democracy, in light of President Yoon Suk Yeol's March First Independence Movement Day speech, in which Yoon called for a free and unified Korea.

Having designated July 14 as North Korean Defectors' Day starting this year, the ministry vowed to seek ways to improve the public perception of defectors and to enhance state support for their settlement in South Korea.

It is also expected to take steps to administratively and financially support defectors who seek admission into law schools, while assisting those with medical licenses from the North to obtain licenses in the South.

The ministry also plans to purchase land and begin architectural design this year for the construction of a national center for North Korean human rights slated to open in 2026.
