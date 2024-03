Photo : YONHAP News

The government will announce on Wednesday how it will distribute the planned two-thousand extra seats at medical schools.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is set to issue a statement to the public and unveil the direction of the government’s medical policies and the need to increase the quota for medical students.After Han’s remarks, education minister Lee Ju-ho will elaborate on how the additional two-thousand students will be distributed among the nation’s 40 medical schools from 2025.Four-hundred students are likely to be distributed to schools in the Seoul metropolitan area and 16-hundred students in schools around the rest of the country.In particular, the government is likely to actively distribute an increased number of students to the medical schools of national universities in regional areas or medical schools with a quota of 50 or fewer students.