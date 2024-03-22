US Urges N. Korea to Address Issue of Japanese Abductees

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has urged North Korea to correct its wrongdoings and provide information regarding the Japanese nationals abducted by the North, after Pyongyang claimed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has expressed his intention for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department expressed its position on Monday in response to an inquiry by KBS, saying that the U.S. has been very clear about the importance of dialogue and diplomacy with North Korea.While referring KBS to the Japanese government regarding reports of diplomatic engagement between Japan and North Korea, the spokesperson said that the U.S. stands with the families of Japanese abductees who have been suffering for a long time.The spokesperson added that the U.S. continues to urge North Korea to resolve this important issue and provide a full account of the abductees.In a statement carried by the North’s Korean Central News Agency on Monday, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of the North Korean leader, said that Kishida recently made a proposal to personally meet the reclusive leader as soon as possible.Later in the day, Kishida stressed the importance of holding a summit with the North to resolve all outstanding issues with Pyongyang, but said that nothing has been decided so far.