Photo : YONHAP News

The government has welcomed the UN Security Council’s adoption of a resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.Foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said in a press briefing on Tuesday that the latest resolution was jointly submitted by the council’s ten non-permanent members, including South Korea, adding that Seoul had played a constructive role in the process of negotiating the resolution.Lim said South Korea hopes that with the resolution, a compromise is reached on ceasing fire in Gaza and that all hostages will be released.He then added that Seoul will continue to actively take part in the international community’s efforts to address the Israel-Gaza crisis.Earlier on Monday, the Security Council adopted, for the first time, the resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages since the war began last October.