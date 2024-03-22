LG Electronics' 1Q Operating Profit Falls 11% On-Yr. to 1.33 Tln Won

Photo : YONHAP News

LG Electronics announced that its operating profit during the first quarter this year fell eleven percent on-year to one-point-33 trillion won, or around 985 million U.S. dollars.In a regulatory filing on Friday, LG Electronics said the operating profit fell due to rising material costs and increased market competition, but that the first-quarter operating profit has exceeded one trillion won for the fifth consecutive year since 2020.Sales jumped three-point-three percent on-year to reach 21-point-one trillion won, a record high for the January-to-March period.The home appliance giant cited an introduction of a new business method of subscriptions and an expansion of business-to-business projects to have served as the growth engine that helped the company overcome uncertainties, such as delayed recovery in market demand.The company is expected to release its final first-quarter earnings report in late April, including the net income and figures from each business.