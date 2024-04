Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City said on Sunday that the cumulative sales of its unlimited monthly public transit pass surpassed one million, 70 days after the launch of the pass.According to the city government, as of 4 p.m. Friday, a total of one million and eight-thousand “climate cards” were sold: 493-thousand mobile cards and 515-thousand plastic cards.The number of subway and bus passengers using the card is also on the rise, with the number of daily users increasing to over 503-thousand on Tuesday from 71-thousand-452 on January 27, when the card was launched.The rise is attributed to discounts for youth and the expansion of the card to the Gimpo Goldline subway line outside the capital.The pass enables unlimited access to all bus routes and subway lines and the public bike-sharing service in the city for a fixed monthly amount.