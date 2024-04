Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's under-23 men's national football team, led by head coach Hwang Sun-hong, are looking to qualify for their 10th straight Summer Olympic Games.The U-23 team will play in Group B at the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) U-23 Asian Cup, where the tournament doubles as the AFC qualifiers for the upcoming Paris Olympics.South Korea will open the tournament against the United Arab Emirates(UAE) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, or 12:30 a.m. Wednesday Korean Time.The match against the UAE could be a tough one for South Korea, as many of the players on the roster have already established themselves on the senior team, while only three players on the South Korean U-23 side have senior team experience.The top three nations from the 16-team event will secure spots in the Olympics, while the team that reaches fourth place will face Guinea in an intercontinental playoff later in the year.