Yoon Meets with Ex-Pres. Hopeful Hong Joon-pyo for Post-Election Talks

Written: 2024-04-18 14:03:54Updated: 2024-04-18 14:30:27

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has reportedly held talks over dinner with former presidential candidate and incumbent Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo following the ruling party's defeat in last week's general elections.

According to sources within the ruling camp on Thursday, the four-hour-long meeting on post-election state policy direction and changes of personnel took place two days earlier at an undisclosed location in Seoul.

Hong reportedly advised Yoon to promptly shake up the presidential office and the Cabinet, calling for a faithful presidential chief of staff with a good sense of political affairs and a prime minister without ulterior motive that's focused on his task and can communicate with the opposition.

Speaking to KBS on Thursday, Hong confirmed that he had proposed Kim Han-gil, head of the Presidential Committee of National Cohesion for prime minister, and ruling People Power Party Rep. Chang Je-won for presidential chief of staff.

According to PPP officials, the Daegu Mayor reportedly drew the line when asked about heading the Cabinet himself.
