[KBS Exclusive] Thomas-Greenfield: US & Partners Consider Sanctions Monitor under UNGA

Photo : KBS

Anchor: The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations held an exclusive interview with KBS. Wrapping up her four-day visit to South Korea, she said that the establishment of a new organ within the UN General Assembly to monitor the enforcement of UN sanctions on North Korea is under consideration.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says Washington and its partners are considering setting up a new organ within the UN General Assembly to monitor the enforcement of UN sanctions on North Korea.In the wake of Russia’s recent rejection of the renewal of a UN watchdog panel's monitoring of sanctions violations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield discussed possible alternatives in an interview with KBS in Seoul on Wednesday.[Sound bite: US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield]"We are looking at all options, clearly the Security Council failed with Russia's veto, which was totally unacceptable. So, we have to look at options outside of the Security Council, and we are looking at whether we can do something in the General Assembly, do something with the secretariat because the sanctions part of the resolution is still there. So, what we want to do is to find a mechanism that will allow us to do reporting."A veto right cannot be exercised in the UN General Assembly where two thirds of member states can adopt a resolution.In the UN Security Council, on the other hand, any of the five permanent members can stop a UN action, just as Russia did last month to prevent the renewal of the UN Panel of Experts assisting the Sanctions Committee.[Sound bite: US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield]"We expect that Russia and China will try their best to block whatever efforts we are making because if there is a reporting mechanism, it's reporting on their actions, their illicit actions with the DPRK to break the sanctions regime."Moscow and Pyongyang are tightening their military collaboration amid Russia's war against Ukraine.Operated by Seoul, Washington and Tokyo, the envisioned sanctions monitor is expected to be joined by like-minded partners, possibly including Australia, New Zealand and some European countries.The UN envoy also mentioned that there are other alternatives under consideration, including a non-UN entity to serve the same purpose.Asked to clarify her stance on “interim steps” toward North Korea’s denuclearization, mentioned previously by a U.S. official, the ambassador said that the U.S. is not considering them at all.[Sound bite: US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield]"Look, our sanctions are working and of course, they want sanctions relieved because the sanctions are working."She suggested that if sanctions on the regime are relieved, Pyongyang will only use the breathing room to enhance its weapons of mass destruction programs instead of helping its people.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.