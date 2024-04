Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated China 2-0 in its second group match for the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) U-23 Asian Cup, which doubles as the regional qualifying event for the Paris Olympics.Team Korea, led by head coach Hwang Sun-hong, won its second match in Group B on Friday at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar.Lee Young-jun, who had scored the winning goal during the team’s opening match last week continued to dominate the game by scorching the net twice in Friday’s match.By garnering two wins, South Korea climbed to the number two spot in Group B thus raising the possibility of advancing to the quarter finals.If Japan beats the United Arab Emirates in the upcoming match, South Korea and Japan will secure quarterfinals berth.The Taegeuk Warriors will face Japan on Monday for their third group match.