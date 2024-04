Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea says it has tested what it called a "super-large warhead" for a strategic cruise missile in the Yellow Sea on Friday.In a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Saturday, the North's Missile General Bureau announced the weapons test, saying that the warhead for the “Hwasal-1 Ra-3" cruise missile achieved the test agenda.The missile bureau also claimed that it test-fired a new-type of anti-aircraft missile dubbed “Pyoljji-1-2” in the Yellow Sea the same day.The North said that both tests were part of the regular activities for technological advancement, claiming that they had nothing to do with the surrounding situation.The latest tests came after the reclusive state conducted similar tests on February 2.