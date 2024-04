Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has said no date has been set for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s meeting with main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung.Amid media speculations of when the meeting will take place, the office of the president updated the reporters on the matter on Saturday.The top office said a decision has yet to be made on a date and format of the meeting.Earlier on Friday, the president held phone talks with the DP chief and invited him to a meeting at the presidential office next week and that the DP chair had expressed gratitude for Yoon’s invitation.