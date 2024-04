Photo : YONHAP News

Tehran's foreign minister has downplayed Friday's attack on his country and pledged not to engage in any new actions if Israel does not escalate the situation.Hossein Amirabdollahian said in an interview with NBC News on Friday that the attack was not a strike, claiming that the weapons involved were more like children's toys than drones.While refusing to officially acknowledge that Israel was behind Friday's attack on Isfahan, the foreign minister said his country is not going to engage in any new actions “as long as there is no new adventurism by Israel.”However, Amirabdollahian cautioned that should Israel take “a decisive action” against his country, Iran’s response “will be immediate and to the maximum” and one which will make Israel regret it.Isfahan is home to a number of important military and nuclear facilities.