Politics

JCS Chief Pays Visit to Elite Special Force during Training

Written: 2024-04-23 16:26:22Updated: 2024-04-23 16:33:00

Photo : YONHAP News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) chairman Kim Myung-soo visited South Korea’s Special Warfare Command and its elite special forces to encourage the troops during their training amid heightened tensions with the North.

During the on-site visit on Tuesday, the JCS chairman was briefed on the operational status of the 707th Special Mission Group's counter-terrorism operations and rapid response unit operations.
 
Kim emphasized that as the 707th Special Mission Group is known as the world's most elite unit, known to quickly eliminate enemy leadership during wartime, it should strengthen its practical training to improve operational capabilities so that its mere presence can instill fear in the enemy.
 
Kim also called on the troops to recognize the threat of enemy provocation and the increased possibility of terrorism by North Korea.
 
He further emphasized the importance of maintaining a level of training that allows them to immediately mobilize and suppress the enemy if the situation arises.
