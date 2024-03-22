Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Report: Women Account for Over 90% of Newly Employed Workers in 2023

Written: 2024-04-23 16:47:44Updated: 2024-04-23 16:55:41

Report: Women Account for Over 90% of Newly Employed Workers in 2023

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 90 percent of people who found jobs last year were women, according to a report issued by a business group.

The report by the Korea Enterprises Federation on Tuesday said the latest key characteristics of the domestic labor market are that more women are finding jobs, the ratio of part-time workers is on the rise, and young people are struggling to find jobs.

Out of 327-thousand people who found jobs in 2023, 303-thousand, or 92-point-seven percent, were women. Women accounted for more than half of workers newly employed during the past three years, led by highly-educated and married women in their 30s.

The number of part-time laborers working less than 36 hours a week is on the rise amid the enforcement of the 52-hour workweek and the increased number of dual-income households, while a record high of one-point-26 million people worked less than 15 hours a week last year.

The number of young people who found jobs, however, dropped by 98-thousand last year, due largely to a decline in the proportion of young people in the country's population.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >