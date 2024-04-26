Gov't to Host '2024 Korea Season' for 6 Months in France to Promote Korean Culture

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean government will host a six-month-long "2024 Korea Season" event to promote Korean culture across France starting this month.According to the culture ministry on Thursday, 17 domestic and overseas organizations, including the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange and the Korea Tourism Organization(KTO), will participate, introducing 34 programs on performing arts, exhibitions and tourism.On Thursday, a combined breakdancing performance involving dancers from South Korea and France, titled "Urban Pulse Uprising," will be held at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris as an opener. The dance battle will be held in line with breakdancing being included as an official event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.Also on the schedule are performances by South Korea's young classical musicians and modern dancers, an original opera, pottery and media art exhibitions, a K-content exhibition and a K-tourism road show.During the "Korea House" run during the Olympics, the KTO and other public agencies plan to work with the private sector to promote various cultural content related to the entertainment, beauty and tourism industries.