Photo : YONHAP News

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development(OECD) forecast South Korea's economic growth outlook this year at two-point-six percent.The OECD announced its mid-term economic outlook on Thursday in Paris, where it revised up the nation's economic growth by zero-point-four percentage points from its previous forecast of two-point-two percent in February.It cited improved export figures on the back of the recovery of semiconductor demand and domestic demand as the main reason for its revised outlook.The organization also revised up South Korea's economic growth for 2025 to two-point-two percent, up zero-point-one percentage points from its previous forecast.South Korea's latest growth outlook for this year is the fourth highest among all 38 OECD member countries.