Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Group Claims Over 200 N. Korean Defectors Forcibly Repatriated from China in Late April

Written: 2024-05-02 16:51:43Updated: 2024-05-02 16:56:19

Group Claims Over 200 N. Korean Defectors Forcibly Repatriated from China in Late April

Photo : YONHAP News

A domestic North Korean defectors’ group claimed that a large group of defectors detained in a region of China near the North Korean border were forcibly repatriated to the North late last month.

North Korean People's Liberation Front chief Jang Se-yul said on Thursday that over 200 North Korean defectors who had been detained in the Changbai Korean Autonomous County, Jilin Province, were reportedly repatriated on April 26.

While an official at the detention center said North Korean defectors have been forcibly returned on a regular basis, Jang said the latest repatriation was verified through one of his group members whose family was among the repatriated defectors.

If such claims are confirmed, the repatriation would follow China's return of hundreds of defectors after hosting the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

A unification ministry official said on Thursday that although the ministry could not confirm the claims, the government stands by its position that no North Korean defector outside the regime should be returned against their will.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >