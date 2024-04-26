PPP to Recommend Pres. Yoon Veto Bill Seeking Special Probe on Marine Death Report

Photo : YONHAP News

Floor leader and acting chair of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) Yun Jae-ok says the party will recommend for President Yoon Suk Yeol to veto a bill seeking a special probe into controversies surrounding a military report on the death of Marine Cpl. Chae Su-geun last year.Yun made the remark on Thursday hours after the opposition-controlled National Assembly unilaterally passed the bill.Yun told reporters that the party has no choice but to make such a recommendation to the president given the content of the bill, and denounced the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for passing the bill.In particular, Yun said he deeply regrets that National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo took part in the DP’s unilateral passage of the bill and failed to notify the PPP in advance that the bill would be handled in Thursday’s plenary session.Yun said the PPP will not be able to cooperate on any parliamentary agendas until the end of the 21st National Assembly.Regarding the special probe bill, Yun said it is full of contentious and problematic clauses.