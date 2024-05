Photo : KBS News

The government has raised its terrorism threat level by two notches from “attention” to “alert” for its embassies in Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam as well as its consulates in Vladivostok and Shenyang.The foreign ministry disclosed the adjustment on Thursday for the five diplomatic missions.The move comes after intelligence authorities obtained information that North Korea is attempting to harm such South Korean missions.“Alert” level is the third highest on the four-tier scale and is issued when there is a strong possibility of a terrorist attack.The government said it will keep a close eye on any terrorism-related developments abroad while taking measures to secure the safety of South Korea’s diplomatic missions and their staff as well as of overseas Koreans.