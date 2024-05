Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has named former civil communications secretary Jeon Kwang-sam as the new senior secretary for civil society affairs.Yoon’s chief of staff Chung Jin-suk announced the appointment on Friday in a press briefing at the presidential office.The presidential chief of staff said that Jeon has been recognized for his political acumen and communication skills based on the wealth of experience he has accumulated and networks he has developed in various fields of society as a journalist.Chung said that based on Jeon’s experience as a presidential secretary, he is the right person to listen to various opinions from the people and reflect them in policies. Chung expressed his hope that Jeon will greatly contribute to the presidential office’s efforts to enhance communication with the public.