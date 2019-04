ⓒ STARSHIP ENT

The K-pop boy band Monsta X has kicked off its 3rd world tour in Seoul over the weekend.





The concert tour is titled “We are Here” and around 5,000 fans gathered at the Seoul SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium on Saturday for the Seoul leg.





Following the Seoul concert, the band will tour 18 cities in Asia, Oceania, Europe, South and North America from June 1 to Aug. 10.