Exports Up for 7th Straight Month in April

The nation’s exports rose for the seventh straight month in April on the back of robust demand for chips and displays.According to the trade ministry on Wednesday, the country's outbound shipments climbed 13-point-eight percent on-year to 56-point-two billion U.S. dollars last month.The ministry found that of the nation’s 15 key export items, 13 saw exports increase in April.Particularly noteworthy were exports of IT products, including chips and displays, which jumped nearly 47 percent year-on-year, posting its highest growth for 2024.Exports of semiconductors expanded for the sixth straight month after surging 56-point-one percent to stand at nine-point-nine billion dollars, or the second largest volume for the month of April.Outbound shipments of automobiles amounted to nearly six-point-eight billion dollars last month to record a new high.Imports saw growth for the first time in 14 months to stand at 54-point-seven billion dollars last month.As a result, the nation posted a trade surplus of some one-and-a-half billion dollars, logging a surplus for eleven consecutive months.