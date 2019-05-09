NCT 127 to showcase new single on U.S. late night show

ⓒ YONHAP News

K-pop boy band NCT 127 will make an appearance on the U.S. late night comedy show “The Late Late Show with James Corden” to showcase their new release.e

The group will be guests on the U.S. talk show on May 14 (U.S. time) and plan to perform the title track of their fourth EP. The track is titled “Superhuman” with the album due for release on May 24.

The group has previously appeared on other U.S. TV shows such as “Good Morning America” and “Good Day New York.” The group is currently on their North American tour which will stop in 11 American and Canadian cities.