Parties Engage in Battle of Nerves ahead of Pres. Yoon's Press Conference

Photo : KBS

Rival political parties are engaging in a battle of nerves a day ahead of President Yoon Suk Yeol's press conference as he enters his third year in office.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) ramped up pressure on the presidential office on Wednesday to accept the DP-led proposal for a universal payout of 250-thousand won and a bill on a special counsel probe into a controversial military report on the death of a Marine last year.At a Supreme Council meeting, DP floor leader Park Chan-dae emphasized the need for the payout, saying so many of the nation's self-employed are struggling to make ends meet. He also urged the top office to accept the special probe bill after it passed the opposition-strong parliament.The ruling People Power Party(PPP), on the other hand, expressed hope that the press event would help bring the president closer to the public.On a local radio show, PPP interim chief Hwang Woo-yea said various allegations and controversies will be put to rest so long as the president takes an honest and transparent approach in his responses.