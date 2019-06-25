On the way to music bank 190705

British-Born New York-based Artist, Jon Burgerman
2019-06-25
#Creative l 2019-07-05
♬ It's blah blah time ♬
GFRIEND is back!
They're as attractive as stifling nights.
KIM SOJUNG - JEONG YERIN - JEONG EUNBI - CHOI YUNA - HWANG EUNBI - KIM YEWON - GFRIEND!
The increasing temperature of day and night
It's so hot that my heart might burst
Giving off a girl crush vibe, it's (
MIYEON - MINNIE - SOOJIN - SOYEON - YUQI - SHUHUA - Awesome!
I'm too perfect My A to Z oh A to Z
The fans love me
2019-06-25
2019-06-27
2019-06-26