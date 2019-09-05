BTS’ label plans to launch new girl group





BTS’s management, Big Hit Entertainment, will be launching a global audition to search for new faces for their new girl group.

The label plans to debut a new K-pop girl group around 2021. The audition will start off in Los Angeles and New York next month and travel to Australia, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam and Thailand. Auditions will also be held in Korea. The auditions will visit a total of 16 cities during the month of October.

A new SNS account has also been opened to provide updates on the audition.