Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Pan-Opposition Presses Ruling PPP to Launch Independent Counsel on Marine Death Report

Written: 2024-04-19 18:45:21Updated: 2024-04-20 14:39:05

Pan-Opposition Presses Ruling PPP to Launch Independent Counsel on Marine Death Report

Photo : YONHAP News

The pan-opposition block is pressing the ruling camp to support their plan to launch an independent counsel probe into controversies surrounding a military report on a Marine's death last year.
 
The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and five other opposition parties made the call on Friday in a joint news conference with a group of retired Marines.
 
They urged the ruling People Power Party to join the move to pass the special counsel bill before the term for the current 21st National Assembly expires in late May, saying that the public sentiment on the matter has already been revealed through the April 10 general elections.
 
The DP fast-tracked the special counsel bill to a plenary session on May 2, seeking to probe allegations of state interference in the military's investigation into the death of Maine Corporal Chae Su-geun last year. 
 
The young Marine was swept away by a torrent during a search and rescue operation for flood victims in July of last year, and the then Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup's alleged interference in the military's case report sparked public criticism for seeking to protect Marine leadership.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >