Science

Rain Expected for Most Parts of Nation on Saturday

Written: 2024-04-19 18:42:02Updated: 2024-04-19 18:46:12

Photo : YONHAP News

Most parts of the nation are set to see rain between Saturday and early hours Sunday. 

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Friday, Jeju is projected to see between 30 and 80 millimeters of precipitation through Sunday, with some of its mountainous areas likely to be pounded by more than 120 millimeters of rain. 

Through Sunday, 20 to 60 millimeters of rain is expected for South Gyeongsang Province and the southern coastal areas of South Jeolla Province and between ten and 40 millimeters for South Jeolla Province and the eastern coastal regions of Gangwon Province. 

North Gyeongsang Province is forecast to witness five to 30 millimeters of rain and Seoul and its surrounding areas five to ten millimeters of rain. 

With the rain showers, the fine dust blanketing the nation is expected to steadily disappear.

Morning lows on Saturday will stand between ten and 16 degrees Celsius, including 15 in Seoul while afternoon highs will reach between 14 and 20 degrees, including 20 in the capital city.
