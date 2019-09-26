The Producers (13) 술을 잘 못합니다.

Expression of the Week

Song Hae : 신입사원이야?

Are you a rookie?

Baek Seung-chan：예, 선생님.

Yes, sir.

Song : 아, 그렇구먼. 그래, 그래. 신입사원이다. 요건 좀 하시나?

Ah, I see. Okay, okay. A newbie. Can you handle this?

Baek：아, 제가 술을 잘 못합니다.

Ah, I’m not much of a drinker.

Song : 됐다, 나도 오늘 좀 많이 안 하려고 마음을 먹었었는데

딱 한 잔만 할 생각인데, 어때?

That’s alright. I don’t think I’ll be drinking too much today.

I’m just going to have one drink. What do you say?









술을 잘 못합니다. (I’m not much of a drinker)





술 – alcohol, alcoholic beverage, drinks, liquor

잘 못하다 – not very good at





Casual – 술을 잘 못해

Semi-polite – 술을 잘 못해요

Polite – 술을 잘 못합니다





>>못하다 means to be incapable of but adding ‘잘’ in front of it lessens the degree, so 잘 못하다 means to be not very good at something rather than not being able to do it at all.

>>In the dialogue, Song Hae asks “can you handle this?” which means “how much can you drink?” and is implying that they grab drinks together. Seung-chan replies with the expression “술을 잘 못합니다” which is a polite way of refusing the request.



