AB6IX 1st World Tour “6IXENSE IN SEOUL”





Date: Nov. 9-10

Venue: Olympic Park 88 Lake Outdoor Stage

AB6IX is going on their first world tour, kicking of the concert series in Seoul. The world tour is titled “6IXENSE” and the Seoul concerts will be held from Nov. 9-10 at Olympic Gymnastics Arena. AB6IX debuted on May 22, 2019, with their first mini-album “B Complete” and made their first comeback on October 7 with the full album "6IXENSE”.