Covid-19 Cases Hit Three-week High

Korea Spurs Development of COVID-19 Treatments, Vaccines
2020-06-15
The average daily amount of new COVID-19 infections in South Korea has increased over the past two weeks while patients in their 50s and older now account for more than half of all new cases.
In a Friday briefing, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said that due to continuing sporadic clusters, the daily increase in cases from June 4 to the 17 has averaged 43-point-four a day, higher than the 34-point-three average of the previous two weeks.
On Saturday, South Korea reported 67 new COVID-19 cases, raising the accumulated total to 12-thousand-373. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said the daily increase compiled throughout Friday is the highest in 23 days since 79 cases were recorded in late May.
