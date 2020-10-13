Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

BTS pop-up stores to open online

2020-10-13

K-POP Connection


BTS will open online pop-up stores to sell merchandise related to their latest studio album, “Map of the Soul: 7”.

The online store will open through the group’s online fan community “BTS Weverse” for fans in Korea and the US from Oct. 23 through Jan. 24, 2021.  

Starting next month, separate online stores will be available for fans in other countries around Asia and Europe.  

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >