Beyond LIVE SUPER JUNIOR 15th Anniversary Special Event “Invitation”

2020-10-26

K-POP Connection


Date: Nov. 7, 2020 at 5 p.m. KST

Venue: NAVER V LIVE ‘Beyond LIVE’


Super Junior will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of their debut with an online fan meet-and-greet. The group will be holding SUPER JUNIOR 15th Anniversary Special Event - “Invitation” on Nov. 7 through NAVER V LIVE ‘Beyond LIVE’. The online fan meeting will come right after the pre-release of “The Melody,” a song from their upcoming album which will be released in December. 

