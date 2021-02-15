



Date: March 6

Venue: Bluesquare Mastercard Hall (+online streaming)





Tomorrow X Together or TXT’s 2nd fan-live event will be held both on and offline on March 6.





The 2021 TXT FANLIVE SHINE X TOGETHER will be held in person at Bluesquare Mastercard Hall and simultaneously through online live streaming for global fans. The group will be showcasing their hit songs and communicating with fans through the event. TXT debuted in 2019 with the EP “The Dream Chapter: Star.”