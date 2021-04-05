CIX “Blooming Day”

COVID-19 Vaccination Procedure
Date: April 17
Venue: on/offline
K-pop boy band CIX will be holding a fan meet-and-greet to welcome spring both on and offline this month. Titled “Blooming Day,” the event will be held simultaneously online and offline for both domestic and international fans on April 17 starting at 5 p.m. KST. CIX debuted in 2019 with their first mini album “HELLO Chapter 1. Hello, Stranger.” Their most recent album, “HELLO Chapter Ø. Hello, Strange Dream” was released in February.
