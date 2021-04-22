WE K-POP, What’s up! -Episode 1

KBS World TV’s representative program < We K-POP > has returned. With an entirely new look, the global K-POP show < WE K-POP, What’s up! > is back to compensate for the lack of engagement between K-POP idols and their fans.









Part 1: Weekly K-POP News

A K-POP Columnist at Billboard, Jeff Benjamin joins us to go through the K-POP charts and hot issues of the week. His perspective and analysis on different K-POP issues is captivating to watch.









Part 2: Can you recognize your K-POP IDOL?

An unexpected encounter with your dream IDOL!





K-POP stars catch your attention immediately on stage, but do you think you could recognize them if they're among us? We have prepared a place for K-pop idols to interact with the public in the light of creating a special memory for both the celebrity and the fans.





K-POP idols disguise themselves as employees at a cafe, restaurant or places you visit on a daily basis to see if people recognize them. Find out how the public reacts when they reveal their identity as a celebrity.









Our first Idol is Lee JinHyuk from UP10TION. He carries out special tasks while disguising himself as an employee at a cafe to see if customers recognize him. For his fans, he shares his music and interacts with them on the spot.









Starting 23rd of April 2021, you can watch < WE K-POP, What’s up! > live on KBS WORLD TV and Youtube every Friday 6:30PM (KST).