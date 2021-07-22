Team Korea’s Strong Suit: Women’s Ball Events

The women’s national handball squad qualified for their 10th consecutive Olympics. This is, in fact, one more than the men’s national football team. South Korea has had a strong medal history in women’s handball.

The country won the Olympic title twice at the 1988 Seoul and 1992 Barcelona Games, silver at the 1996 Atlanta and 2004 Athens Games, and a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. However, the national team’s performance has declined a bit, and fans began to lose interest. The team was eliminated during the group stage at the 2016 Rio Games and finished in 10th.

In September 2019, the national team advanced from the Asia qualifications in the top spot, winning all five matches. Having won the Olympic entry for a record tenth consecutive time, athletes seem determined to bring home a medal.

The national team has been training together for a long time and their group assignment could work in their favor. South Korea is in Group A, along with the Netherlands, Norway, Japan, Angola and Montenegro. Under the premise that South Korea will defeat Angola and Japan, the national team will be able to at least advance to the quarterfinals, as the top four countries advance to the next round from each group. But if it does rank fourth, it will then face the top-ranked team in Group B. Therefore, the national team will need to overcome Norway or the Netherlands in the group round to play for a medal.