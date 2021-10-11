Menu Content

Jatanpung At Home Concert

2021-10-11

K-POP Connection

Date: Oct. 30-31

Venue: Daehangno Ground-SYN


The group Jatanpung (Scenery of Riding Bicycle) will be holding a small theater concert for two days from Oct. 30 in Daehangno. The concerts will be held under the title “Jatanpung At Home” from Oct. 30 to 31 at Daehangno’s Ground-SYN. Considering COVID-19, the concerts will also be streamed online. 

