Jatanpung At Home Concert

[Part.2] Entrevista en español a Sunmi (feat.Howon y Christian)
2021-10-05
2021-10-11
Date: Oct. 30-31
Venue: Daehangno Ground-SYN
The group Jatanpung (Scenery of Riding Bicycle) will be holding a small theater concert for two days from Oct. 30 in Daehangno. The concerts will be held under the title “Jatanpung At Home” from Oct. 30 to 31 at Daehangno’s Ground-SYN. Considering COVID-19, the concerts will also be streamed online.
2021-10-05
2021-10-12
2021-08-23
