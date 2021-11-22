2021 Hwang Chi-yeul Concert “Movie”

Date: Dec. 4 ~ 5

Venue: KBS Arena





Balladeer Hwang Chi-yeul will be meeting fans through his first solo concert in two years. “Movie” will be held at KBS Arena from Dec. 4 to 5 at 6 p.m. and 5 p.m. respectively. The concert will be a candid portrayal of the soul-stirring vocalist’s dramatic life as a movie, and feature live performances of his latest releases “Two Letters” and “Too Late.”