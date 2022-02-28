Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

BTOB 10TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT - 2022 BTOB TIME “Be Together”

2022-02-28

K-POP Connection

Date: March 18-20

Venue: Jamsil Indoor Stadium


BTOB will be holding a concert to celebrate the group’s 10th anniversary. The concert will be held offline from March 18 to 20 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul and will also be available online. The group released their 3rd full-length album “Be Together” on Feb. 21 after all members completed their mandatory military service. It is the group’s first new release as a whole group in nearly four years.   

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >