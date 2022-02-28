BTOB 10TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT - 2022 BTOB TIME “Be Together”

Date: March 18-20

Venue: Jamsil Indoor Stadium





BTOB will be holding a concert to celebrate the group’s 10th anniversary. The concert will be held offline from March 18 to 20 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul and will also be available online. The group released their 3rd full-length album “Be Together” on Feb. 21 after all members completed their mandatory military service. It is the group’s first new release as a whole group in nearly four years.